“He has no integrity!” Philipp Lahm slams FIFA President Gianni Infantino

As the former captain of both Bayern Munich and Germany, Philipp Lahm knows a thing or two about football. He’s currently helping the DFB prepare for the next edition of the Euros in 2024, but in the meantime, he had some choice words for FIFA President Gianni Infantino and his handling of the beautiful game.

“FIFA has lost further credibility thanks to its top representative,” wrote Lahm in his column for RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (via Sport1). “One gets the impression more and more that Gianni Infantino is not looking for the best solution in the interests of soccer and that he simply lacks integrity.”

“Infantino doesn’t give the impression that he wants to change anything about it,” wrote Lahm. “He’s taking advantage of the game. That’s the problem of FIFA, an institution based in Europe, not soccer. And the only way to change that is to finally focus on a sensible, transparent award procedure in the future.”

In this case, the “award procedure” refers to how the World Cup gets handed out to host nations. There has always been some kind of shady business regarding the hosting of the World Cup, and the last two hosts — Russia and Qatar — have been ... controversial, to say the least.

At EURO 2024, Lahm says he wants to, “to bring our values ​​back to the fore, and above all the game. In a democratic country — and I think people want that.”