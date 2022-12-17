DFB Task Force meets to plot world takeover

The DFB held its first meeting for the new “task force” put together like a German football Voltron to try and fix what ails the national team. Of course, Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn and club legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge are part of the group.

Details, though not overly specific about what was discussed, come from the DFB Website:

The external advisory group on the sporting future of the men’s senior national team met for the first time today at the DFB campus in Frankfurt am Main. Led by DFB President Bernd Neuendorf and DFB Vice President Hans Joachim Watzke to have Oliver Kahn, Oliver Mintzlaff, Karl Heinz Rummenigge, Matthew Sammer and Rudi Voeller about two and a half hours about the development and prospects of the national team.

Neuendorf had this to say about the meeting of the minds.

“After the disappointing performance at the World Cup in Qatar, we talked intensively about ways and possibilities of how we can make future tournaments — especially the European Championship 2024 in our own country — successful again. In connection with the successor of Oliver Bierhoff, it was initially about profiles, competencies and responsibilities. Concrete personnel proposals have not yet been discussed. We have agreed to continue the debate on the necessary course setting in January,” Neuendorf remarked.