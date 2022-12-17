 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Bayern Munich academy talent Tarek Buchmann set for first-team promotion

Big things are expected from the big defender.

Israel - Germany U17 Photo by Berney Ardov/picture alliance via Getty Images

Mats Hummels. Jérôme Boateng. Gone are the days that the Bayern Munich defense was patrolled in the center by titans of the German national team. Now, Niklas Süle and Nico Schlotterbeck — along with Hummels himself — ply their trade at Borussia Dortmund; domestic rivals, if you could call them that.

But will this be a permanent state of affairs? According to a Sky report, there’s one player in the Bayern youth ranks who has caught the eye of manager Julian Nagelsmann and could be making the jump to the senior ranks next season: seventeen-year-old Tarek Buchmann:

Buchmann stands 1.88m and has also played in Germany’s youth national setup. He’s from the same class of German talents as fellow Bayern academy products Paul Wanner, Arijon Ibrahimović, and Hoffenheim’s Tom Bischof — the generation of players who will be around 21 at the time of the next FIFA Men’s World Cup in 2026.

Let’s take a brief look at his skills both on the ball and in the air:

Buchmann hasn’t made any senior appearances for the Bavarians yet, but his anticipated rise is coming at a good time. Center-back Lucas Hernández just suffered a cruelly-timed ACL tear at this year’s World Cup, and Benjamin Pavard’s expected move away in the summer transfer window will leave Bayern a little bit light on depth in central defense. There’s room here for a youngster to emerge — if Buchmann can grab his chance and run with it.

