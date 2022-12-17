Croatia vs Morocco — FIFA Men’s World Cup Third Place play-off game thread

The FIFA 2022 Men’s World Cup is wrapping up. Today we’ve got Croatia taking on Morocco in a battle for third place.

This might be a chance to see Bayern Munich defender Josip Stanišić in action, with starting right-back Josip Juranović of Celtic ailing. For Morocco, the starters who have logged a lot of minutes might now all be at the end of the line. If Noussair Mazraoui plays, here’s hoping he doesn’t get hurt.

And of course, there’s some transfer intrigue as well — both keepers, Dominik Livaković of Croatia and Morocco’s Yassine “Bono” Bounou — have been at one point tipped to replace Bayern’s injured Manuel Neuer, though the rumor mill is churning fast at this point.

Dec 17: Third place play-off

Croatia vs Morocco | 10AM EST

TV/Streaming: Peacock Premium (USA, en español); BBC/ITV (UK); Find Your Country

If you’d like to check back on our pre-tournament predictions and have a laugh about how badly we got it wrong, we’ve got you covered:

Groups A & B | Groups C & D | Groups E & F | Groups G & H

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

