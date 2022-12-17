Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann focused on Mathys Tel’s development

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is said to be thinking about a permanent move to a formation that will require a true striker.

Club youngster Mathys Tel has fancied himself as a center-forward, who also has the capability to play win, and could be in line to get more looks playing centrally should Nagelsmann’s tactical change come to fruition.

So, how does Nagelsmann think his prized 17-year-old is doing so far in his first year at Bayern Munich. Quite well, but like any player, there is room for improvement.

“He’s a good footballer, he’s had more playing time with us than at his previous club. He’s doing well and developing well. But there are still some things he needs to work on. He will certainly soon reach the point where he gets even more playing time,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

If the most recent reports are true, club legend Thomas Müller will be shifting to the No. 9 position, where he will compete with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. With the two veterans vying for the role, will Tel get a chance to shine?

That will certainly be one of the interesting subplots of the Rückrunde.