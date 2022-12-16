Report: Gladbach star Yann Sommer open to Bayern Munich move

According to a report from Sky Sport, Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer is open to a move to Bayern Munich.

This news comes on the heels of the story that Alexander Nübel will not okay a cancellation of his loan at AS Monaco and feels more comfortable staying in France because of an ongoing feud with Bayern Munich goalkeeper coach — and Manuel Neuer loyalist — Toni Tapalović. Here is what Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) had to say about Sommer’s willingness to move to Bayern Munich:

Bayern have contacted Yann Sommer. The Swiss goalkeeper is an alternative if an agreement with Nübel/Monaco cannot be reached. Sommer’s contract at Gladbach expires in the summer, so he would be relatively cheap. He can imagine a move to Munich.

This would be a stunning turn of events considering that Sommer is typically one of the players most likely to stifle Bayern Munich’s chances to win. The Swiss magician has turned in some of his best all-time efforts against Bayern Munich, but now could be readying for a move to help the Bavarians reach their potential this season.