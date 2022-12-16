Bayern Munich feud could prevent Alexander Nübel’s return; Gladbach’s Yann Sommer could now be primary target

According to a report from Sky Sport, the rift between Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel and club goalkeeper coach Toni Tapalović could prevent Nübel’s return from AS Monaco.

Apparently, the issue between the two men is so deep that Nübel is “ruling out” a January move — at least at this stage:

Alexander Nübel is ruling out a return to Bayern as long as goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalović is at the club. However, Bayern will not get rid of Tapalović. The club remains in contact with Monaco for Nübel, but are also considering other options (including Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Yann Sommer).

This has certainly taken a bizarre turn and while Sommer would be a heck of a consolation prize, it does raise the larger issue regarding Nübel’s long-term willingness to be the “goalkeeper of the future” at Bayern Munich.

Whatever went down between Nübel, Tapalović, and Neuer seems to have caused the AS Monaco starter to completely reconsider his future in Bavaria.