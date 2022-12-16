Bayern Munich continues to make millions from the World Cup

As a Bayern Munich fan, the World Cup season offers not much to look forward to. Time away from the club for some may be appetizing but for most die-hard fans, not so much.

However, the club continues to make money through the World Cup, and in millions — even from players who have left in recent times.

Per @iMiaSanMia, Bayern are being compensated handsomely by FIFA for releasing their players to the World Cup.

Bayern will receive a total of €4.97m from FIFA for releasing their players to the World Cup. Only Manchester City (€5.36m) and FC Barcelona with (€5.34m) will get more.

FIFA began the Club Benefits Program in 2010 to compensate clubs whose players played in the World Cup. This scheme was meant to recognize the contribution clubs make to the successful staging of the World Cup. It involves paying $10,000 (€9,400) for each day a player remains with his national team in either preparation or during the World Cup. This year, clubs were to apply digitally through the FIFA Professional Football Landscape platform. This payment will be made to all clubs for which a footballer has played in the two years prior.

As for the total amount of €4.97 million, it is not a surprising figure, considering out of the present players, seven players went to play for Germany, four to France and one each to the Netherlands, Senegal, Morocco, Canada, Cameroon and Croatia. Though the amount, in no way, could compensate for the loss for Lucas Hernandez to an ACL, this is the least the club could receive for a two-month hiatus from football.