Bayern Munich cannot offload Bouna Sarr

Bayern Munich and Bouna Sarr. What a saga it has been so far. The man truly came to stay. As captured by @iMiaSanMia, Bayern is trying to find a suitor for the Senegalese right-back, but all attempts seem to fail.

Sarr who joined Bayern in the 2020/2021 season has a contract that runs out in the summer of 2024. Since his arrival, he has had 27 appearances, one goal, and three assists across all competitions.

Bayern are looking to offload Bouna Sarr. However, just like in the past transfer periods, there are no suitors for the Senegalese. Sarr is currently working on his comeback from a knee surgery [@georg_holzner, @kicker] pic.twitter.com/1hyLi5HgZA — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 14, 2022

Since September 2022, Sarr has been out of action with a knee injury, and the hopes of him making another appearance this season seem rather slim as well. Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić said two years ago that Bouna Sarr has “attacking qualities” and that “he has pace and is super agile. We think he has very good dribbling skills and with him, the coach has a good right-back option. He can also be used in a back 3”. Well, we hope to see some of these qualities someday. It might be on a different team though.