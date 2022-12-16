Bayern Munich count on Konrad Laimer’s flexibility as a move is imminent

As covered earlier on this week, Bayern Munich and Konrad Laimer might be very close to making this move official. Die Monster-Balleroberungsmaschine as Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann titled Laimer appears to be receiving a crucial role in the team due to his versatile style of play. As captured by @iMiaSanMia, Bayern is banking on the fact that Laimer can be used in various positions.

Bayern count on the flexibility of Konrad Laimer. He's planned as a #6, #8 and also as an alternative for the right-back position, therefore he would be a welcome addition to compensate for a possible departure of Benjamin Pavard [@georg_holzner, @kicker] pic.twitter.com/lIz8QtDjuH — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 14, 2022

Laimer seems to be more than just a backup for Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich. Interestingly enough, Bayern is not reluctant to use Laimer as the replacement for Benjamin Pavard should he leave. The question remains what impact Laimer’s arrival has on Marcel Sabitzer, Ryan Gravenberch, and Paul Wanner. The Austrian midfielder’s departure from RB Leipzig is looking to take place very soon, but his arrival in Bavaria might cause some complications, and, perhaps, even frustration for some players. Where do you see Laimer and do you believe he is solely a backup?