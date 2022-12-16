Bayern Munich’s post-Winterpause schedule

There’s one more match remaining for each set of Bayern Munich players in the FIFA 2022 Men’s World Cup — either the Final (for the France contingent) or the Third-Place Playoff (for the Morocco and Croatia members). But let’s take a look ahead at the upcoming schedule for head coach Julian Nagelsmann and the men’s side after the winter break:

Bayern's schedule post winter break:



• 3 January: Training restart at Säbener Straße

• 6-12 January: Winter training camp in Doha, Qatar

• 13 January: Friendly against RB Salzburg at the FC Bayern Campus

Because of this winter-season World Cup, it’s a later-than-usual start to the Rückrunde. The upcoming pre-restart friendly against last year’s Champions League Round of 16 opponents, RB Salzburg, is still nearly a month away — time for some clearing of heads and healing of minor ailments prior to the return to Bundesliga action on January 20 at Leipzig.

This also gives sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić and the Bayern brass some time to sort out a goalkeeping situation — in the wake of Manuel Neuer’s season-ending injury — that looks far from settled. The winter transfer window will still occur in the usual dates, extending to the end of January 2023 — so in that sense, it’s a minor blessing that there will be less run of games for much of this period.

Missing your Bayern footballing fix? The Frauen have got you covered! There’s two Champions League ties remaining in the calendar year — Wednesday’s match vs FC Rosengård and the final group stage fixture against SL Benfica a week later on December 21.