Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 23 — Looking at Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper dilemma; What impact can Germany’s advisory council make?; The transfer rumor rundown; Why Julian Nagelsmann is in for a huge test; and MORE!

Bayern Munich’s season is unraveling. Germany got booted early from the World Cup. Argentina and France are set to duke it out in the World Cup finale.

Things have clearly not been coming up BFW lately, but here we are — still grinding away.

With so much going on, you know there is a ton to talk about, so let’s get to it. This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode:

Germany’s task force/advisory council and what impact can they really make?

The crazy transfer rumors we heard this week: Konrad Laimer’s potential positions? Marcel Sabitzer out? Marcus Rashford over Harry Kane?

A look at Manuel Neuer’s injury, what it means for Bayern Munich, and why replacing him has become such a debacle. Alexander Nübel, Dominik Livaković, Yann Sommer, and Keylor Navas all have been mentioned as solutions.

Babbling about the backline: Injury clauses in a contract proposal to Lucas Hernandez? Benjamin Pavard is definitely out, but the coaches want to keep him, and MORE!

Why the second half of this season will be Julian Nagelsmann’s biggest test as a coach.

