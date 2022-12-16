 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
VfB Stuttgart coach Bruno Labbadia weighs in on Manuel Neuer’s situation

The former Bayern man says skiing is a big risk.

R.I.P. London Teams
Training VfB Stuttgart Photo by Christoph Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images

After Manuel Neuer injured himself in his ill-fated skiing trip, talk of irresponsibility were brought about and Neuer was criticized for not taking care of himself at his age. Former Bayern Munich player and current VfB Stuttgart coach Bruno Labbadia was the latest to give his thoughts.

According to a report from Tz, Labbadia, who played for Bayern from 1991 to 1994, thinks that the responsibility of players are important and brought up his own experience of not skiing in his playing days. “Personally, I always decided not to ski at the time because the risk was just too great for me,” Labbadia said. “To be out for three months means in the normal life felt like three years, because the career doesn’t last that long. Everyone has to decide that for themselves.”

Spain v Germany: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Neuer has got himself in a bit of a pickle here and this could be the beginning of him being slowly replaced by a candidate that Bayern don’t have yet. Manu will be doing everything that he can to come back stronger and reinstate himself in goal, but it remains to be seen whether he will be the same as he was in his peak.

