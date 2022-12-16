Report: Bayern Munich interested in Morocco keeper Yassine Bounou

The goalkeeper carousel continues for Bayern Munich. A report from Spanish outlet Marca (via @iMiaSanMia) suggest that another star of the FIFA Men’s World Cup semi-finals, Morocco’s Yassine “Bono” Bounou, is now in their sights.

With Croatia’s Dominik Livaković apparently not preferred, Marca suggests that it’s the Sevilla man who might get the move to Bavaria instead. Bono is 31, has a contract lasting through summer 2025 and a €50m release clause — and he’s first-choice for a club embroiled in this year’s relegation fight in La Liga.

Would Sevilla really let him go? Maybe, but probably not for cheap! Staying in the Spanish top flight must be a considerable priority, and the Moroccan’s performances at the World Cup will have done nothing to lower his price.

Why would Bayern be interested? Well, Marca reports that club CEO Oliver Kahn is “a fan” of the player. On the other hand, he’s several years older and several times more expensive than the Croatian keeper they’ve already turned down. With loanee Alexander Nübel’s future also hanging in the balance, a high investment in a keeper of the future — especially with Neuer expected to make his return after injury — would be surprising, indeed.

What does the smell test say? That Bono is a keeper in the Spanish league, and Bayern Munich are a big Champions League club with a major opening. Makes sense that this is coming from Marca.

But maybe there’s something to it! We’ll see.