World Cup Watch: Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman absent against Morocco due to illness

France aren’t doing too well in terms of their players’ fitness, and it looks like Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman wasn’t feeling well which explains why he didn’t play against Morocco in the World Cup Semifinals. Ahead of a massive showdown with Lionel Messi’s Argentina as well, this is probably the worst time for an illness scare.

According to France coach Didier Deschamps via Twitter account @iMiaSanMia, Coman was showing symptoms of what could be the flu and Deschamps decided not to bring him on. The 26-year-old joins countrymen Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot in the list of ill players.

“Coman also had a fever this morning,” Deschamps said. “In Doha, the temperatures have dropped a bit and you still have air conditioning on all the time. We have had a few cases of flu-like symptoms.”

France are losing players right before the final and it’s definitely going to be a tricky situation for Deschamps. They’ve got the depth, but time will tell if it’ll be enough.