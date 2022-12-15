Brazzo ends North American vacation prematurely to address Manuel Neuer situation at Bayern Munich

Manuel Neuer’s leg break as a result of a skiing accident whilst he was on holiday has severely complicated Bayern Munich’s goalkeeping situation for the remainder of the season. There are now a lot of moving parts as Julian Nagelsmann and company try to figure out if they’re going to stick with Sven Ulreich for the rest of the season, or if they are going to rely on an external option.

The new situation has caused sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic to cut his holiday in North America short so that he’s able to address matters directly from Sabener Strasse in Munich. They need to figure out what they are going to do in terms of a replacement because they need to have more than just Ulreich available for selection for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

There are a number of options that Bayern has in terms of a replacement. They are considering the possibility of recalling Alexander Nübel from his loan at AS Monaco in Ligue 1, but there would be some complications in both Bayern and Monaco facilitating that. Monaco would have to find a replacement for him if he was recalled from his loan, though the keeper’s agent, Stefan Backs, did recently confirm that there has been communication between the two clubs. Bayern is also monitoring the situation of both Paris Saint-Germain’s Keylor Navas and Dinamo Zagreb’s Dominik Livaković, though Christian Falk recently threw cold water on the latter.

Nonetheless, Brazzo told Bild (via @iMiaSanMia) that Bayern does not want to rush their decision on a potential replacement because they want to ensure they find the right candidate. “When it comes to the question of a replacement, we will not rush any decisions, but will act calmly and with foresight,” he stressed.

There’s also reportedly clauses in Neuer’s contract that would see him collect the same wages beyond the period he would be out for, which is something Brazzo did not want to directly comment on when he was asked about it. “Our players have contracts that cover every aspect of professional football. For now we are focused on supporting Manuel on his way back into the team. What happened is a drama. We will discuss everything else afterwards,” he explained.