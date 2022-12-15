Bayern Munich coaches want to keep Benjamin Pavard

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard might not been too keen on remaining with the club, but the coaching staff is not ready to give up hope on retaining the Frenchman just yet.

According to Abendzeitung journalist Maximilian Koch, Julian Nagelsmann’s group of coaches wants Pavard to stay put:

The Bayern Munich team of trainers continues to believe in Benjamin Pavard, appreciates his versatility as RB/CB and professionalism. Internally he has shown he is calm and has performed. The hope: Pavard remains beyond the summer.

Somewhere along the line, things have soured between Bayern Munich and Pavard and have become passively contentious as both sides have been doing a lot of posturing through the media.

In the middle of this ego tug o’ war is the coaching staff, who is desperately trying to hold together a team that just lost two key players for the season (Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernandez) and faces an incredibly tough task with trying to get by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

As of now, though, is seems like Pavard is already eyeing his next stop, which could include a shift to center-back — something the 26-year-old has been angling for of late.