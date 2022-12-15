Manuel Neuer using Lothar Matthäus as inspiration to come back as Bayern Munich and Germany’s No. 1 goalkeeper

This will not come as a surprise to many, but likely will not help Bayern Munich secure a deal to bring back loanee Alexander Nübel from AS Monaco early: Bayern Munich and Germany captain Manuel Neuer is not ready to cede his position for club or country just yet.

After suffering a serious and unfortunate leg injury while skiing, Neuer was declared out for the season — and Bayern Munich has been in scramble mode ever since.

For Germany, Hansi Flick can lean on FC Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen to fill the void for upcoming friendlies in March and June, but Julian Nagelsmann’s situation with Bayern Munich is much trickier. Nübel is the most logical fit to take Neuer’s spot on the roster, but the AS Monaco goalkeeper does not ever want to be remotely close to a team that has Neuer on it ever again because he thinks it is ultimately a dead end.

Nübel might be correct, as Neuer is planning to use Lothar Matthäus’ late career Achilles tear as inspiration for his comeback:

Manuel Neuer has a clear plan - to come back as Bayern & Germany’s #1. The example of Lothar Matthäus, who came back from an Achilles tear earlier than expected in 1995 at 34 and performed at the highest level, gives Neuer hope.

There is no doubting that Neuer can come back, but what will his form be like when he does return next season? Will he have the same mobility and lateral quickness to man the position the only way he knows how?

That will be the big question.