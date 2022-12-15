The delicate process of restoring the confidence of Bayern Munich’s German players

After Germany’s devastating exit in the World Cup group stages, many of the team’s players were devastated. Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala spoke about how it would be hard to sleep at night. Joshua Kimmich, in particular, struck a terrifying note by proclaiming he was worried about “falling into a hole, hinting at the depths of the damage done to these players’ psyche.

But Bayern cannot afford to let that happen. Bild reports that the bosses have tasked Julian Nagelsmann with lifting the spirit of the bedraggled players from the ground. In January, the business end of the season starts and if the German internationals cannot pick themselves up and deliver the kind of performances fans have came to expect from them, all the good work in the first half of the season could be ruined.

No fans needs reminding of the Champions League tie vs PSG and how important it is that the players are on their game. The DFB-Pokal fixture vs Mainz also looms in the distance, after Bayern finally made it past the second round of the DFB Pokal and started dreaming of coming through as underdogs and winning the cup. Nagelsmann’s task will be difficult, but also paramount to the success of the team.