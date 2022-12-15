Potential roadblock? Bayern Munich still wants to extend Lucas Hernandez’s contract, but with injury clauses attached

Bayern Munich never really seems to be able to catch a break when it comes to luck with injuries, as they’ll now be without both Manuel Neuer and Lucas Hernandez for the the remainder of the season.

The latter tore his ACL in France’s opening match of the World Cup in Qatar, which was a 4-1 win over Australia, and will miss the remainder of the season, giving Julian Nagelsmann a bit of a defensive headache — losing both Neuer and Hernandez ahead of the Rückrunde as Bayern pushes across all three fronts is less than ideal.

Despite Hernandez’s ACL tear, Bayern’s front office still wants to offer the defender a contract extension beyond the summer of 2024, which is when his current contract with the club is set to expire. Per new information from Sport Bild (via @iMiaSanMia), sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic contacted Hernandez shortly after sustaining his cruciate ligament tear to make sure he was mentally doing alright.

This, of course, is not the first major injury Hernandez has suffered in his career. He missed a large chunk of the 2019,20, treble-winning season under Hansi Flick just one season after missing most of the season with Atlético Madrid due to a troubling ankle ligament problem. At the time, there was some speculation when Bayern signed him from Atlético knowing that he would be on the sidelines for a considerable spell, especially since he was the club’s record signing, costing Bayern €80-million.

The information from Sport Bild also stated that Bayern would like to have clauses in a new contract for Hernandez include injury insurance policies. His injury history doesn’t exactly bode too well for himself, and Bayern wants to be financially secured in the event that he should experience another bad injury.

For this, Bayern has significant leverage because of the number of consecutive seasons he sustains a major problem that keeps him on the sidelines for considerable spells, but they still want to show the player how much he’s worth to the club. He’s had some of his best performances in a Bayern shirt in matches of high magnitude in the Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB-Pokal.

For both Bayern and Hernandez, and extension beyond the summer of 2024 is desired, but it will be interesting to see just exactly what the figures will look like for the injury clauses that the club wants to have attached to a new deal.