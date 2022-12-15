 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
France coach Didier Deschamps delivers Dayot Upamecano update for World Cup Final

The Bayern Munich defender (might) be back!

France v Morocco: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

France national team Didier Deschamps delivered some good news regarding the health of Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano ahead of the upcoming Men’s World Cup Final.

“Dayot has been ill since the game against England,” Deschamps said after France’s 2-0 semi-final victory over Morocco (via @iMiaSanMia). “He worked individually yesterday but wasn’t fully fit (to start). Ibou [Liverpool FC’s Ibrahima Konaté] did good things. Will Upamecano be available for the final? Normally, yes.”

Competition for places in the defending champs’ squad is fierce, but the 24-year-old Bayern center-back has put in solid performances throughout the tournament. His illness has been a setback — precluding his participation against Morocco — but not enough to keep him totally down, as he was celebrating with as much vigor as any of his teammates after the full-time whistle:

France will face Lionel Messi and Argentina on Sunday in their bid to repeat as world champions.

