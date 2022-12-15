 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Joy, heartbreak as France book their place in the Men’s World Cup Final

Checking in on Bayern Munich reactions.

France v Morocco: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The France-Morocco semi-final had a little bit of everything, didn’t it? In the end, the favorites France went through, but not for a lack of effort by Morocco. Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui gave his all for one half before requiring substitution, while for Les Bleus, Kingsley Coman, Benjamin Pavard, and Dayot Upamecano all remained on the bench.

Pavard, Upamecano, and Coman all posted celebratory messages on Instagram. Injured teammate Lucas Hernández did so as well, supporting his teammates from afar as he rehabs surgery on an ACL tear:

It’s heartbreak for Mazraoui and Morocco, who have given everything in effort this tournament and inspiring the world with their intrepid play. It took Tottenham Hotspur keeper Hugo Lloris more than a few crucial interventions to keep them from landing on the scoresheet:

Despite their loss, it’s a run that will be remembered for the ages. Mazraoui received some words of comfort from Mathys Tel, a France youth team player who might be eyeing a spot in the 2026 edition of the tournament:

On Sunday, France will get their chance to repeat, and maybe a Bayern player or two will get their chance to have something to say against PSG/FC Barcelona phenomenon Lionel Messi and the suddenly ascendant Julián Álvarez (Manchester City). Until then, it’s nothing but celebrations to savor. The French president Emmanuel Macron even got in on the fun:

