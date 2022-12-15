Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Liverpool FC, and Inter Milan still competing for center-back; Chelsea chasing Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović; Manchester City wants Josko Gvardiol; PSG eyeing Theo Hernandez; and MORE!

Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Liverpool FC, and Inter Milan are reportedly vying for 19-year-old Atalanta center-back Giorgio Scalvini:

Inter will face stiff competition to sign Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini, with European heavyweights Bayern Munich, Manchester City, and Liverpool all keen on his signature. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that there could be a major transfer battle for the 19-year-old, whose price tag would be around €40 million. Atalanta are prepared to hold out for an asking price of €40 million, and may not have too much trouble getting it given that some of Europe’s elite are ready to go head-to-head to sign him.

Bayern Munich’s backline is in a state of flux at the moment. The most recent reports indicate that Benjamin Pavard has no interest in returning to Bayern Munich, while the club is considering proposing the use of injury-based clauses into a new contract for Lucas Hernandez. It is unclear at this point how receptive Hernandez will be to that type of offer.

Bastian Schweinsteiger and Javi Martinez recently met up:

Related Bastian Schweinsteiger not impressed with lackluster Germany during loss to Japan

Manchester City are throwing their hat in the ring for RB Leipzig center-back Josko Gvardiol:

In the competition for Croatia’s World Cup shooting star Josko Gvardiol, Manchester City is obviously pushing hard. According to information from Foot Mercato, City coach Pep Guardiola is said to have already exchanged views with the central defender and outlined the Skyblues’ plan. Accordingly, the Citizens want to sign the Croatian national player in winter and immediately loan him back to RB Leipzig by summer 2023. The change should be made palatable to the Saxons with a transfer fee of 110 million euros including bonuses and a 20 percent resale clause. It is also said that a meeting in Zagreb between ManCity, RB and Gavardiol representatives is said to have taken place recently.

Chelsea FC, Real Madrid, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona are all interested in Gvardiol as well. Sport Bild had a bit of a crazy part of this story on what conditions would allow Gvardiol to leave after just inking a contract extension: Die Roten Bullen will sell Gvardiol is they are offered the richest proposal for a defender in history.

No big deal, right?

Anyway, Gvardiol does not have an exit clause and some club will have to offer more than the 87 million that Manchester United paid Leicester City for Harry Maguire back in 2019.

Gvardiol’s showing against Argentina was, well, not great and might have cost Leipzig a few million off the top of that transfer fee request.

In this episode of the flagship show, Tom answered questions from Twitter and discussed:

Is it time for someone to replace Neuer as the #1 keeper for Germany?

What will Neuer’s leg break mean for Bayern’s goalkeeping situation?

The future state of Bayern’s back line.

Whether or not Hansi Flick should utilize some more younger players for Germany.

Whether or not the short World Cup prep affected Germany/teams that went far in Qatar.

The importance of Germany getting and finding more natural strikers.

How academies can help produce more strikers and center-backs.

Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović could be on the move sooner, rather than later:

Told there is a very real possibility Dusan Vlahovic will leave Juventus in 2023. A January exit is not being ruled out by those close to him. Several top European clubs are in touch with his agent, including Chelsea, although nothing particularly advanced at this point. pic.twitter.com/SXYw56nAvd — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 13, 2022

Vlahović has drawn interest from Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC, but Bayern Munich has reportedly recused itself from the race.

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are both reportedly hot after AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez, brother of Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernandez:

AC Milan full-back Theo Hernandez has attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, with City boss Pep Guardiola even personally calling the Frenchman’s agent to express his desire to get a deal done.

Theo Hernandez, of course, almost became a goat (not the good kind) for France when he fouled Mason Mount, which gave Harry Kane his ill-fate penalty kick that could have knotted the game between France and England in the World Cup quarterfinals.

Heralded as top prospect at one point for Borussia Dortmund, Hoffenheim’s Jacob Bruun Larsen has not had the type of success in his career that many expected. Now, the 24-year-old Dane could be on the move again: