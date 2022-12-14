 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Alexander Nübel’s pathway back to Bayern Munich is complicated

The goalkeeper seems to not be a fan of the coaching situation.

By CSmith1919
1. Bundesliga Training FC Schalke 04 Photo by Team 2 Sportphoto/ullstein bild via Getty Images

According to a report from Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich and AS Monaco are talking about what a deal might look like to bring Alexander Nübel back to Bavaria:

Monaco will demand a compensation in order to let Nübel go, as his loan contract is valid until 30 June. Fee expected to be in seven-digit range. In addition, The French club has to find a replacement, which is why a deal could still take some time.

In addition, Nübel’s agent Stefan Backs confirmed that the talks are happening.

“Yes, Bayern want to bring Alexander back and have informed me about it. It’s now mainly up to the clubs to find an agreement. For Alexander it is important to know what his perspective is,” Backs told Plettenberg.

Nübel, of course, is Bayern Munich’s first choice to take over for injured starter Manuel Neuer, who broke his leg while skiing. Plettenberg also confirmed other reports that Bayern Munich was no longer flirting with the idea of bringing in Dinamo Zagreb star Dominik Livaković.

As far as how Nübel would fit in at Bayern Munich, that situation is far more complicated There is a clear disconnect between Nübel, Neuer, and goalkeeper coach Toni Tapalovic as Backs told Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Backs (Nübel’s agent) on his client’s relationship with Bayern goalkeeping coach and Neuer’s confidant Toni Tapalovic: “There’s no relationship, no exchange with Tapalovic. Neuer & Nübel together at FC Bayern — that doesn’t work.”

As Bayern Munich probably already knew, nothing about this situation will come easy.

