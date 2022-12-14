Brotherly Love: France left-back Theo Hernandez is playing for brother Lucas Hernandez

The World Cup hasn’t gone well for Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez, injuring himself in the opening minutes of France’s game against Australia. His brother, AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez, has fortunately avoided any injury and has deputized for Lucas at left-back. The speedier Hernandez brother told L’Equipe (via Twitter account @iMiaSanMia) that he was playing for both himself and Lucas and how he wants to win (the World Cup?) for the ex-Atletico Madrid man.

“I’m playing both for myself and for ‘Lulu,” Theo said. “When the coach called me up, Lucas was proud of me, and I was of him. We wanted him with us. It’s really tough for him, his injury is very long. I want to win for my brother. We speak every day since he left.”

If you remember, Lucas thought of giving up the game after his most recent injury, similar to what Kingsley Coman mulled over a few years ago. After talking to his mom, the older Hernandez brother decided to continue playing. Theo is a good man and has a great relationship with Lucas despite what you may have read elsewhere. It’s great that Theo and Lucas have a great relationship and the strong bond between them will certainly help Lucas in a way in his road to recovery.