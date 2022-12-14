Nübel Peace Prize: What Bayern Munich must do with their goalkeeper problem

Bayern Munich have a tough decision to make on their hands regarding the future of Alexander Nübel, who is on loan at AS Monaco. The Bavarians have been in a frenzy of looking for a goalkeeper after stalwart Manuel Neuer injured himself on a skiing trip which resulted in a broken leg (hello Fred). Bayern need to make a call whether to wait for Neuer or bring back Nübel as the latter’s future depends on the club’s decisions.

Per Sport Bild via @iMiaSanMia, Bayern will make Nübel compete with Neuer for the number 1 spot when they bring the 26-year-old back, which for all intents and purposes is the start of Neuer being slowly phased out whether he likes it or not. However, if Bayern chooses to wait for Neuer’s return and plays a stopgap in goal for the next six months, it’s all over for Nübel as he definitely won’t be sitting behind Neuer and will be pushing for a transfer in the summer.

I would be a bit disappointed if Nübel ends up not being able to prove himself at Bayern after we signed him as a highly promising goalkeeper from Schalke (similar to what we did with Neuer in 2011, albeit a more experienced plyer than Alex). Bayern must decide soon on who dons the gloves come January. Whether it’s Nübel or someone else (Dominik Livaković, Yann Sommer, etc.) isn’t known yet, but we will find out soon.

Then again, Bayern could go full on Leroy Jenkins and play their pillar man of a youth goalie.