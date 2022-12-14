Bayern Munich bosses worried about Joshua Kimmich after Germany’s World Cup ouster

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich’s club executives were a bit worried about midfielder Joshua Kimmich after Germany’s unexpected flameout in the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar.

After Germany failed to advance, the failure took a toll on Kimmich. The Daily Mail captured quotes Kimmich gave to Sport Bild after Germany was sent packing.

“For me personally, this is the worst day of my career,” Kimmich said. “I’m afraid I’ll fall into a hole! It makes you think, these failures are connected to my person. We messed up in 2018, then we blew up the Euros last year.”

The theme of defeat coming from the normally cocksure Kimmich sent shockwaves through the offices at Säbener Straße. In particular CEO Oliver Kahn, sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić, and manager Julian Nagelsmann, were anxious about Kimmich’s mental state:

Bayern bosses were concerned about Joshua Kimmich’s statements after the World Cup exit (afraid of falling into a hole). Kahn, Salihamidžić and Nagelsmann contacted Kimmich the day after his interview to make sure he was okay.

It appears that everything is considered okay with Kimmich now, but the immense pressure seemed to take its toll on the midfielder. It will not get any easier on the club scene, however.

Bayern Munich has to stage competition in the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal, while also finding a way to get by Paris Saint-Germain in the a Champions League.

Indeed, Kimmich will have to be mentally sharp, focused, and prepared for the second half of the season if the team is to have any shot of competing in all three competitions. The good thing is that he has already declared himself “ready” to get back at it.