 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
PSA Our new podcast episode is OUT! Listen to it on Spotify! (LINK)

Filed under:

Report: Benjamin Pavard will not be re-signing with Bayern Munich

The Frenchman continues to vocalize his frustrations with Bayern Munich.

By Jack Laushway
/ new
England v France: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Benjamin Pavard has had quite the rollercoaster ride of a time in Munich. The former Stuttgart defender was highly touted when arriving at Bayern Munich, but could never find consistent form. There were highs and spells of quality, but either inconsistency or attitude problems seemed to hinder the Frenchman’s time with Bayern. It seems like his time here is now coming to an end.

Benjamin Pavard soared into the season with great form, but attitude issues have sidelined Pavard and the rise of backup Mazraoui has left Pavard frustrated. Despite all the hype at the start of the season, Pavard has been very vocal in his disappointment with the club and it has now been reported that the right-back will not be holding talks over a new contract (contract expires in 2024).

Pavard wishes to leave the club this summer and although he has quality, Bayern will see positives in a departure for the Frenchman. Pavard is the 5th most valuable right-back according to Transfermarkt and there is no shortage of interest in acquiring the player. Bayern should make a solid sale on the defender and with Mazraoui in his youth and showing great quality, they can make an additional investment for the future.

Pavard would be missed by many, but certainly not all fans. At the end of the day, there is no room for his antics at the club and a departure is probably best for both parties.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works