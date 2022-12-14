Report: Benjamin Pavard will not be re-signing with Bayern Munich

Benjamin Pavard has had quite the rollercoaster ride of a time in Munich. The former Stuttgart defender was highly touted when arriving at Bayern Munich, but could never find consistent form. There were highs and spells of quality, but either inconsistency or attitude problems seemed to hinder the Frenchman’s time with Bayern. It seems like his time here is now coming to an end.

Benjamin Pavard has completely ruled out that he would hold talks with Bayern over a new contract. His decision has been made - he wants to leave the club this summer. Bayern are already looking for a new right-back [@SPORTBILD] pic.twitter.com/0Vu0wVjc2g — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 13, 2022

Benjamin Pavard soared into the season with great form, but attitude issues have sidelined Pavard and the rise of backup Mazraoui has left Pavard frustrated. Despite all the hype at the start of the season, Pavard has been very vocal in his disappointment with the club and it has now been reported that the right-back will not be holding talks over a new contract (contract expires in 2024).

Pavard wishes to leave the club this summer and although he has quality, Bayern will see positives in a departure for the Frenchman. Pavard is the 5th most valuable right-back according to Transfermarkt and there is no shortage of interest in acquiring the player. Bayern should make a solid sale on the defender and with Mazraoui in his youth and showing great quality, they can make an additional investment for the future.

Pavard would be missed by many, but certainly not all fans. At the end of the day, there is no room for his antics at the club and a departure is probably best for both parties.