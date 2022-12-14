 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Dominik Livaković interested in Bayern Munich move, but club might have moved on

Bayern Munich might have eliminated one person from its race to replace Manuel Neuer.

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Igor Kralj/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

Timing is everything.

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livaković was having an incredible World Cup until running into the buzzsaw that is Argentina. With those prior performances, however, rumors of interest from Bayern Munich began to emerge and it looked like things might happen quickly, given that Manuel Neuer will miss the rest of the season.

According to Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Livaković began to warm to the idea of moving to Bayern Munich and Dinamo Zagreb even — allegedly — named its price of €10 million for the goalkeeper:

Dominik Livaković would cost around €10m and is open to the idea of joining Bayern in January.

Alas, just like Croatia’s storybook run through the tournament was ended by Argentina at the World Cup, Bayern Munich seems to have ended thoughts of bringing in the 27-year-old per Christian Falk:

If Bayern Munich is out on Livaković, who might be in? Stay tuned...we’ve got some posts on that coming in.

