Report: Dominik Livaković interested in Bayern Munich move, but club might have moved on

Timing is everything.

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livaković was having an incredible World Cup until running into the buzzsaw that is Argentina. With those prior performances, however, rumors of interest from Bayern Munich began to emerge and it looked like things might happen quickly, given that Manuel Neuer will miss the rest of the season.

According to Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Livaković began to warm to the idea of moving to Bayern Munich and Dinamo Zagreb even — allegedly — named its price of €10 million for the goalkeeper:

Dominik Livaković would cost around €10m and is open to the idea of joining Bayern in January.

Alas, just like Croatia’s storybook run through the tournament was ended by Argentina at the World Cup, Bayern Munich seems to have ended thoughts of bringing in the 27-year-old per Christian Falk:

TRUE✅ Bayern won’t buy Dominik Livaković @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 13, 2022

If Bayern Munich is out on Livaković, who might be in? Stay tuned...we’ve got some posts on that coming in.