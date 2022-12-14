Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich eyeing Marcus Rashford instead of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane?; Chelsea chasing BVB’s Youssoufa Moukoko; Manchester United makes monster bid on Josko Gvardiol; RB Leipzig wants Dani Olmo extension; and MORE!

In a somewhat odd report, Bayern Munich might be shying away from a pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane in favor of chasing Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford:

It is almost certain that FC Bayern will want to strengthen their attacking team in the coming season. In this context, the name Harry Kane, who is said to be the absolute dream player for the Bayern bosses, is mentioned again and again. However, it could be extremely expensive for Munich to free the Tottenham Hotspur striker. There is talk of a transfer fee of between 80 and 100 million euros. If the captain of the English national team is not transferred, the German record champions have already considered another England star as an alternative. Marcus Rashford is said to have aroused Munich’s interest again. At the World Cup in Qatar, the 25-year-old played well and scored three goals in five games for the “Three Lions.” As the transfer insider Ekrem Konur reports, Rashford is said to be dissatisfied with his current club Manchester United because he does not get enough playing time under coach Erik ten Hag (once also responsible for the amateur selection at FC Bayern).

Paris Saint-Germain is also reportedly interested in Rashford, whose contract expires next summer. Manchester United does, however, hold a one-year club option that could complicate matters. There are even some reports that the clause has been triggered. The Daily Mirror had this info (as captured by 90Min.com):

Paris Saint-Germain are keen on signing Marcus Rashford, though Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Manchester United have triggered the one-year extension clause in his contract.

It would seem that Rashford would be cheaper than Kane, but still will cost a decent amount. What would you do?

Poll Who would you sign — Totteham Hotspur’s Harry Kane or Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford? YOLO - Harry Kane.

I’m fiscally responsible — Marcus Rashford

Olly Soprano...amirite?

This is either a post for a new German mob show or an ominous-looking pic of the new DFB advisory council:

Chelsea FC is reportedly pondering an offer for Borussia Dortmund wunderkind Youssoufa Moukoko:

Chelsea have stepped up their interest in Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko, 90min can confirm. The talented 18-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and 90min previously reported that a number of Premier League sides were growing in confidence that Moukoko was open to leaving Dortmund. Contact has been made between Chelsea and the player’s representatives in the hope of striking a cut-price deal for the teenager, who has six goals and four assists in 14 Bundesliga outings this season and has long been hailed as a possible superstar of the future.

In addition, Manchester United and Liverpool FC are said to be interested in Moukoko as well:

Manchester United and Liverpool remain keen on Moukoko, while Arsenal and Tottenham are among the sides to have been informed by some involved in the deal of the player’s desire to leave Dortmund in 2023.

Sport Bild’s Christian Falk also had a take on the situation, which might shock some Borussia Dortmund fans:

TRUE✅ If Youssoufa Moukoko (18) will sign for stummer @ChelseaFC, @BVB Dortmund is interested in Wilfried Zaha (30) @CPFC @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 13, 2022

After a one-week hiatus (thanks to Schnitzel for running with a combination Weekend Warm-up Podcast/Postgame Show last week), I am here to talk all things Bayern Munich and Germany...and boy is there a lot to talk about.

With all of that said, let’s get down to it. Here is what we have on tap for this week’s loaded episode of the Weekend Warm-up:

The aftermath of Germany’s flameout, who’s to blame, why the team failed, where to go from here.

Other World Cup musings including Brazil’s incredible play, Spain’s failure, the rise to fame for Josko Gvardiol and Dayot Upamecano, and more.

Bayern Munich’s rumored positional battles and what that means.

The ridiculous Kingsley Coman for Christian Pulisic swap rumor.

Bayern Munich’s decision to pass on Joao Felix.

RB Leipzig is looking to extend the contract of Dani Olmo, who has developed into an integral player for both Die Roten Bullen and Spain:

RB Leipzig’s new managing director Max Eberl is aiming for a contract extension with offensive player Dani Olmo (24). “We will continue the talks,” said Eberl on Friday. “Of course, such topics are very high on my agenda.” According to Eberl, an extension would “send a big signal.”

Olmo is a very talented attacker and could draw a lot of money on the open market. It remains to be seen if the ongoing ownership restructuring within the greater Red Bull organization has an effect on the club’s transfer business.

Manchester United is reportedly seeking to outbid Chelsea FC for RB Leipzig center-back and Croatian World Cup star Josko Gvardiol:

Manchester United have offered RB Leipzig €90m to sign Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol. However, their bid has already been blown out of the water by Chelsea (€95m) and Manchester City (€100m), while Real Madrid also retain an interest.

In this episode of the flagship show, Tom answered questions from Twitter and discussed: