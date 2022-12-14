France vs Morocco — Men’s World Cup Semifinal Game Thread

The FIFA 2022 Men’s World Cup Final is almost here. One of its participants still needs deciding — and that’s what will be settled today between France and tournament darlings Morocco.

There are Bayern Munich players on both sides. Noussair Mazraoui is expected back for Morocco, while Dayot Upamecano, Kingsley Coman, and Benjamin Pavard will all suit up for France. Are France due for a repeat, or do the Moroccans have another surprise in store?

Dec 14: Semifinals

France vs Morocco | 2PM EST

TV/Streaming: Fox (USA), Peacock Premium (USA, en español); BBC/ITV (UK); Find Your Country

If you’d like to check back on our pre-tournament predictions and have a laugh about how badly we got it wrong, we’ve got you covered:

Groups A & B | Groups C & D | Groups E & F | Groups G & H

