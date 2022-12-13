Report: Konrad Laimer to get five-year deal with Bayern Munich

The noise surrounding the long-rumored deal between Bayern Munich and Konrad Laimer is getting exponentially louder by the hour.

The RB Leipzig midfielder and Austria international has been linked to Bayern Munich since last summer, but now all indications are that a deal is imminent with timing being the only issue. Laimer cannot officially ink his pre-contract until late January.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Laimer’s deal will be for five years — a long-term commitment at a position where there are already three starting-quality players and a top prospect. In addition, clubs like Liverpool FC, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea FC, who were all linked to Laimer at one point or another have all left the race. This appears to be a done deal:

The verbal agreement between Bayern and Konrad Laimer will be on a five year contract, starting from June 2023 as it would be a free transfer #Bayern



English clubs have already left the race — Bayern will complete the deal in the next months. pic.twitter.com/TSNWqh9413 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 13, 2022

Laimer’s arrival at Säbener Straße will certainly cause waves. At least one central midfielder will probably have to leave town during the summer transfer window and right now it appears that Marcel Sabitzer is the leading candidate.

Ryan Gravenberch looks likely to be headed to back-up duty behind Jamal Musiala at the No. 10 position, so Laimer will compete with Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka for playing time — a scenario that will surely leave one player irate every match day. Kimmich and Goretzka are both known for their respective drive to be in the starting XI. If that is threatened by Laimer’s arrival, how will the duo react?

These are things that Julian Nagelsmann will have to monitor next season.