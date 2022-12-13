 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Konrad Laimer to get five-year deal with Bayern Munich

This sounds like it will go official pretty soon.

RB Leipzig vs. SSC Napoli Photo by Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images

The noise surrounding the long-rumored deal between Bayern Munich and Konrad Laimer is getting exponentially louder by the hour.

The RB Leipzig midfielder and Austria international has been linked to Bayern Munich since last summer, but now all indications are that a deal is imminent with timing being the only issue. Laimer cannot officially ink his pre-contract until late January.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Laimer’s deal will be for five years — a long-term commitment at a position where there are already three starting-quality players and a top prospect. In addition, clubs like Liverpool FC, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea FC, who were all linked to Laimer at one point or another have all left the race. This appears to be a done deal:

Laimer’s arrival at Säbener Straße will certainly cause waves. At least one central midfielder will probably have to leave town during the summer transfer window and right now it appears that Marcel Sabitzer is the leading candidate.

Ryan Gravenberch looks likely to be headed to back-up duty behind Jamal Musiala at the No. 10 position, so Laimer will compete with Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka for playing time — a scenario that will surely leave one player irate every match day. Kimmich and Goretzka are both known for their respective drive to be in the starting XI. If that is threatened by Laimer’s arrival, how will the duo react?

These are things that Julian Nagelsmann will have to monitor next season.

