Report: Not everyone at Bayern Munich is convinced with Dominik Livaković; Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer also discussed

After Manuel Neuer caused a major inconvenience by injuring himself, Bayern Munich had to scramble to find a replacement goalkeeper for the next six months. There were reports that Bayern have begun discussions with Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb for Dominik Livaković and things seem to be picking up. The catch? Not everyone in the club will be hopping aboard the #LetsGoLivaković train anytime soon per Sky Sports Deutschland via @iMiaSanMia. They’ve also pondered signing a Borussia Mönchengladbach player who happens to be Bayern’s public enemy no. 1: Yann Sommer.

The Swiss shot-stopper has caused many headaches if you’re a Bayern fan, ditto Keylor Navas who plays for Bayern’s Champions League opponents Paris Saint-Germain. The Costa Rican will be ruled out from a move to Bavaria, however, as he was deemed too old and expensive.

Going back to Livaković, his representatives do not want to comment on the transfer rumors as Croatia need to focus on trying to knock out Lionel Messi’s Argentina to secure a spot in the World Cup Final. Talks will be done after the tournament (Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch via @iMiaSanMia):