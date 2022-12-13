World Cup Fallout: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and other top clubs form a council to “advise” the DFB

According to a report by Bild (via @iMiaSanMia), a five-man council is being formed comprising of the leaders of top clubs around Germany to advise the DFB. The members include Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn, Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke, Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller, former RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff, and former Bayern sporting director Matthias Sammer (who currently works for BVB in an advisory role).

These five men will apparently act as external advisors, with their function being to accompany, question, and support the development of the German national team in the buildup to the 2024 Euros. It’s not clear how much actual power or oversight the members of this committee will possess, but each one is an influential figure in German football regardless. Bringing them on-board in an advisory role gives the DFB some much-needed feedback from the club side of things, which has been practically non-existent in recent years.

Bayern Munich currently have the largest contingent of players on the national team, with Borussia Dortmund close behind. Their interest in seeing the DFB remain strong is obvious. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig and Leverkusen have a vested interest in seeing better player homegrown player development in Germany for the long term, as it only helps their clubs’ business model.

Will this change help excise the rot that has taken hold in German football’s governing body? It’s too early to tell. In the short term, Germany must now prepare for Euro 2024. No one will tolerate another tournament disaster.