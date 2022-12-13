Fabrizio Romano: Marcel Sabitzer will stay at Bayern Munich ... for now

The RB Leipzig invasion of Bayern Munich is on!

Dayot Upamecano, Julian Nagelsmann, Marcel Sabizter...and soon, Konrad Laimer.

The arrival of Laimer, however, probably spells the end of Sabitzer’s tenure with the club. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, however, Sabitzer will not leave the club in January. Romano said on his “Daily Briefing” for Caught Offside that Sabitzer will discuss his status at Bayern Munich after the season:

Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer will not be leaving the club in the January transfer window but could hold talks over his future at the end of the season. One imagines a top talent like Sabitzer won’t want to stay put at the Allianz Arena for too long if he’s not going to get the chance to play regularly and show what he can do, but it seems there’s no particular rush to resolve the situation, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s Daily Briefing. The transfer news expert says Sabitzer could discuss his future with Bayern ahead of next summer, but he also denied the claims that clubs like Tottenham and Liverpool had discussed signing the 28-year-old in the past.

Sabitzer’s contract runs through 2025 and it is not hard to imagine that both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur might still have a little interest in Sabitzer. In addition, the Austrian’s performances this season have been very good, which could open even more doors for him.