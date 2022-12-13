 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Veteran executive Michael Reschke thinks Bayern Munich will seek to avoid risk in goalkeeper move

Who will it be?

FC Schalke 04 v SC Verl - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Max Maiwald/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Michael Reschke has spent time in the front office of quite a few big clubs in Germany, including Bayern Munich, VfB Stuttgart, Bayer Leverkusen, and Schalke 04.

When the veteran executive saw the story regarding goalkeeper Manuel Neuer’s season-ending injury, he immediately thought about how Bayern Munich might approach preparing for the second of the season.

“Relying only on Sven Ulreich, even if he was a very good replacement for Manuel in the past, is too risky,” said told ran.de (as captured by Abendzeitung). “Those responsible at Bayern will definitely explore the goalkeeper market intensively and will most likely become active in winter.”

Reschke acknowledge that bringing back Alexander Nübel from his loan at AS Monaco, is the most seamless move, but he did not doubt that Bayern Munich’s executive suite is exploring all options.

“FC Bayern always aim to sign top quality and the goalkeeper position is particularly important,” Reschke said.

