Didi Hamann touts Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham as easy fit for Real Madrid, Liverpool, or Manchester City

England might be going home without a trophy from the World Cup in Qatar, but Jude Bellingham showed enough of his talent at the tournament to seemingly convince quite a few power clubs that maybe he should just stick around his home country for a while, too.

Noted pundit and former Bayern Munich midfielder Didi Hamann think Bellingham is the type of player who can seamlessly integrate into just about any team.

“I think he would fit in anywhere, if you look at the type of clubs interested. Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City. It shows you how highly rated he is for those clubs to be linked, and we’re probably talking about a £100 million fee at least for him,” Hamann told Free Super Tips. “He has been exceptional. The way he takes responsibility, he has carried the Dortmund team in the first half of the season, they have been poor overall apart from him. They’re already nine points behind Bayern Munich.”

At one point, Bellingham was firmly on Bayern Munich’s radar as well, but those days are long gone. That said, Hamann didn’t need to be coaxed into talking about Bellingham’s ability, as the 49-year-old had plenty of good things to say about the Borussia Dortmund star.

“In the modern day, he’s the type of player you look for. 20 or 30 years ago, the way we were brought up was to make those decisions and take responsibility. You don’t mind a player making a mistake, you just want to see them stand up to the task. That’s the most impressive thing about him, he leads by example,” Hamann said. “At times for Dortmund he has tried to do a bit too much, which has maybe slightly impacted his performances in a negative way. He doesn’t need to do that as often for England, because he has two very smart players in Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson alongside him. He also has quick players ahead of him. The way he’s played in this tournament is sensational. Whether it’s back home in England or elsewhere he goes in the summer, I’m not surprised at the level of interest in him.”