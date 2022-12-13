Bavarian Podcast Works S5E24: Twitter mailbag in the fallout of Germany’s World Cup + Neuer’s leg break and how it affects Bayern Munich

The sour taste of Germany’s abysmal World Cup showing in Qatar is still fresh in the mouth, and to add insult to injury (quite literally) for German and Bayern Munich football fans, Manuel Neuer’s broken leg as a result of a skiing accident sees that he will miss the rest of Bayern’s season. It’s an added blow that will come with an added sting for Bayern after their contingent for the German national team failed to make the necessary impact in Qatar that they would’ve hoped for to progress to the knockout stages.

It’s the holiday season, and scheduling logistics at BFW and BPW become a nightmare with how spread over the globe all of our podcast contributors are, and that added to the delay this time around for the Flagship show. Nonetheless, we’re thankful for all of you that sent us in questions on Twitter via the #AskBPW hashtag, as it provided more than enough material to be covered in this week’s episode.

In this episode of the flagship show, Tom answered questions from Twitter and discussed:

Is it time for someone to replace Neuer as the #1 keeper for Germany?

What will Neuer’s leg break mean for Bayern’s goalkeeping situation?

The future state of Bayern’s back line.

Whether or not Hansi Flick should utilize some more younger players for Germany.

Whether or not the short World Cup prep affected Germany/teams that went far in Qatar.

The importance of Germany getting and finding more natural strikers.

How academies can help produce more strikers and center backs.

