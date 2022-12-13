BFW favorites Sarah Zadrazil and Grayson Dettoni feature in Bayern Munich campus video

One of the great things about Bayern Munich as a club is the campus environment on Säbener Straße.

The club recently put out a video detailing the impact that the campus is making and has made on some of the players — and wouldn’t you know it, two Bavarian Football Works favorites were in the mix: Frauen star Sarah Zadrazil and on-the-rise U-19 defender Grayson Dettoni.

You might also recognize Rich O’Reilly, one of the geniuses who has manned the club’s @FCBayernUS account over the years and now has the title of Manager of Content (Maybe not as cool as BFW Site Manager, but I digress).

I could sit here and recap everything, but the video is so well done, you should check it out for yourself. We’ve embedded it below and you will see some of the extremely interesting takes that Zadrazil and Dettoni had on what the campus can offer players. You will also get a behind-the-scenes look at the facilities, which is pretty cool.

The duo was probably an easy choice for players to feature for the English language audience because Zadrazil, a native Austrian, went to college at East Tennessee State in the United States, while Dettoni was born in Virginia before moving to California as a youngster.

Check out the video below: