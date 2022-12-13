Report: Verbal deal prepared for Konrad Laimer to Bayern Munich

Per new tweets from Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich is even closer to closing a deal to sign Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig on a free transfer. Romano states that a verbal agreement between the two clubs is very close to being completed, but that there is nothing that has been concretely signed our shaken on. Bayern’s, and Julian Nagelsmann’s intentions have been clear, as he’s wanted the midfielder for the better part of the past twelve months and already knows him quite well from his tenure as Leipzig manager.

According to Romano, the expectation is that Laimer would join Bayern on a free transfer from Leipzig this coming summer as a free agent. His contract with Leipzig is set to run out this coming June and Bayern was, in fact, prepared to buy him during the last transfer window, but knew that getting him on a free was a very realistic, feasible option, despite interest from other clubs across Europe.

Laimer has always wanted Bayern and the feeling is mutual from Nagelsmann. The midfielder had made his intentions quite clear that the only club he’d consider leaving Leipzig for was Bayern Munich with the chance to work under one of his previous managers that already knows him and his best attributes well.

Lastly, Romano suggests that the “verbal agreements” are in the “final stages” and that shortly after that, they would just be waiting to sign official documents to finalize the deal. For Bayern, this will be quite the steal, as Laimer is currently valuated around 28-million euros, per Transfermarkt, which is approximately €2 million more expensive than he was valuated around this same time last year. For Bayern, this piece of transfer business is every bit as financially savvy as it is strong in terms of bolstering Nagelsmann’s midfield. It will certainly pose question marks for existing midfielders in the squad like Marcel Sabitzer and Leon Goretzka, but that shouldn’t, and won’t, hold Nagelsmann back from making this move happen.

Bayern are closing in on Konrad Laimer deal for 2023, confirmed as reported months ago. Verbal agreement almost ready #FCBayern



There’s still nothing signed but verbal deal prepared and intention clear: Laimer wants Bayern, Nagelsmann wants him since 2021.



Here we go soon. pic.twitter.com/CsdjzhivKw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 12, 2022