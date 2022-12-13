Daily Schmankerl: Who will it be for Bayern Munich — Dominik Livaković or Alexander Nübel?; Juventus to Dušan Vlahović to Atlético Madrid; Arsenal leads race on Joao Felix; Dayot Upamecano “scared” of Harry Kane?; and MORE!

With Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer shelved for the rest of this season, the Bayern Munich fanbase is torn on who — if anyone — should step in to support the club in its time of need.

Early on Monday, L’Equipe bolstered reports out of Germany that Bayern Munich had interest in Dinamo Zagreb star Dominik Livaković. That, coupled with the fact that Alexander Nübel only seems lukewarm about the possibility of moving back to Bayern Munich at mid season, seems to have left the club in quite a conundrum:

Although their priority is to bring Alexander Nübel back, Bayern are also interested in Dominik Livaković. Dinamo Zagreb would be open to letting their goalkeeper go in January . Nübel is currently training normally at Monaco and waiting for the negotiations between the clubs to start. Monaco appreciate Nübel and would like to keep him, but will be looking for a replacement and won’t force him to stay if Bayern paid the right fee.

As we would see later Monday, Bayern Munich is now in talks with Livaković, who has had a stunningly good World Cup for Croatia. Nübel is not tipping his hand just yet.

Noted pundit Ian Wright said Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano was “afraid” of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane during the World Cup match between England and France after a non-call on the English star in the first half:

Wright was left frustrated that England weren’t awarded a possible penalty in the first half following a foul on Kane, after the Englishman missed and scored one in the second half, as he told ITV Sport. “He’s afraid of Harry Kane, that’s the thing,” said Wright. “He’s on the wrong side of Harry already. He’s had a dig there and I can’t see (how it’s not a foul), they say it’s outside of the box. I am very surprised. “The only thing you can say is that they thought it was outside of the box and they (VAR) have then not given the foul.”

If you need you Frauen fix, we’ve got it:

After a one-week hiatus (thanks to Schnitzel for running with a combination Weekend Warm-up Podcast/Postgame Show last week), I am here to talk all things Bayern Munich and Germany...and boy is there a lot to talk about.

With all of that said, let’s get down to it. Here is what we have on tap for this week’s loaded episode of the Weekend Warm-up:

The aftermath of Germany’s flameout, who’s to blame, why the team failed, where to go from here.

Other World Cup musings including Brazil’s incredible play, Spain’s failure, the rise to fame for Josko Gvardiol and Dayot Upamecano, and more.

Bayern Munich’s rumored positional battles and what that means.

The ridiculous Kingsley Coman for Christian Pulisic swap rumor.

Bayern Munich’s decision to pass on Joao Felix.

Juventus is open to selling Dušan Vlahović, but would prefer a swap deal with Atlético Madrid rather than a straight sale to Arsenal FC:

Arsenal could revive their interest in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahović following the injury to Gabriel Jesus, who could miss three months after undergoing surgery on a knee issue. Juve are open to offloading Vlahović but would prefer to offer him to Atletico Madrid as part of a swap deal for want-away Portugal international Joao Felix.

I don’t know if Vlahović is a legitimate post-Robert Lewandowski solution, but Bayern Munich deciding to eliminate him at this juncture seems odd, especially because he might soon be on the (relative) “bargain rack” soon enough.

Whatever the case, Bayern Munich seems to have done is homework.

Arsenal FC appears to be the leader in the clubhouse for Joao Felix, despite competition from Chelsea FC, Paris Saint-Germain, Aston Villa, and Manchester United:

Linked with some of the biggest clubs on the international scene, Arsenal now emerge as heavy favorites in the race for the talented 23-year-old Portuguese attacker Joao Félix. Atlético de Madrid wants more than €100 million for the Portuguese. Throughout the last few weeks there has been talk about possible destinations for the footballer, such as the cases of Paris Saint Germain, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Manchester United or Bayern Munich, although the German route seems ruled out.

Manchester United and English national team star Harry Maguire has become quite the target for fans of both his club and country.

Some folks even refer to him as “slabhead” (because of his ample dome), which crosses a few lines of good taste.

Didi Hamann, however, does not get what all of the hubbub is about.

“I have to say, I couldn’t speak any higher of him. The stick he gets from the English press and some fans, it has become a trend to criticise him. He was excellent against the US- when the attacking players don’t play well, that’s when you need your defense,” Hamann told Free Super Tips. “England can outscore teams on their day, but if they don’t turn up, like against the US, he was the best player on the pitch for them and a big reason why they kept a clean sheet. Considering the issues he’s had at Manchester United, he has been phenomenal. When you talk about mental strength, he has shown plenty and I have to take my hat off. He has played very well after everything that’s been said about him in the last 6-12 months.”

In this episode of the flagship show, Tom answered questions from Twitter and discussed: