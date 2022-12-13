Is FC Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen ready to take the reins from Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer for Germany?

According to a report from kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), FC Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen will get his chance to replace Bayern Munich star Manuel Neuer as the starting goalkeeper for Germany during the team’s next set of international matches in March and June.

Ter Stegen was allegedly very unhappy at being stuck behind Neuer at the World Cup in Qatar and has now been the recipient of a lucky (or unlucky) break (depending on you perspective):

Marc-André ter Stegen is set to replace Neuer in Germany’s goal in the next internationals in March & June. The Barcelona goalkeeper has been waiting for his chance for a long time and feels this might be the right time to take over as #1, even relatively late in his career.

It would be silly to deny that Ter Stegen is a quality option for Germany and it is also fair to wonder if Neuer will be able to regain all of his agility and quickness after this untimely injury.

If, however, Neuer does re-assert himself as Germany’s starting goalkeeper, it does feel like Ter Stegen might start to take his gripes public and put more of an onus on those pesky rumors stating that some players think Hansi Flick favors his old Bayern Munich players.