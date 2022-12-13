Argentina vs Croatia — Men’s World Cup Semi-Final Game Thread

The FIFA 2022 Men’s World Cup Semi-Finals are here. The first entry to the Final will be contested today, and only one of Croatia and Argentina will advance.

Real Madrid’s Luka Modrić continues to defy time itself and helms the tournament’s best midfield. Last time around, his World Cup performance culminated in a Ballon d’Or — could history repeat? But it’s teammate Dominik Livaković that will have captured the attention of most Bayern Munich fans. After Manuel Neuer’s injury, the Croatian keeper has emerged as the odds-on favorite to step between the sticks for the Bavarians.

But first, he’ll have to show he can do it yet again — this time against Argentina’s lethal attack. Former FC Barcelona and current PSG star Lionel Messi roams the pitch on the other side, with Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martínez one of his many goal-scoring accomplices.

Dec 13: Semi-Finals

Argentina vs Croatia | 2PM EST

TV/Streaming: Peacock Premium (USA, en español); BBC/ITV (UK); Find Your Country

If you’d like to check back on our pre-tournament predictions and have a laugh about how badly we got it wrong, we’ve got you covered:

Groups A & B | Groups C & D | Groups E & F | Groups G & H

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

Looking for an unending well of Bayern Munich content? Sign up for an SBNation account and join the conversation on Bavarian Football Works. Whether it’s full match coverage and analysis, breaking news, podcasts or something completely different, we have it all.

Interested in more World Cup, transfer, and Bayern Munich talk? Check out our latest podcast! This week we answer Twitter mailbag questions, recap the Manuel Neuer fallout, and reflect more on Germany’s second straight disaster. Listen below or on Spotify!

As always, we appreciate your support!