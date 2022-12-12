 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking: Bayern Munich begins talks with Croatian keeper Dominik Livakovic

The Croatian keeper has been one of the stars of the World Cup — could he be headed to Munich?

By Fergus25
Croatia v Brazil: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer recently suffered a broken leg. As a result, the club have been scrambling to find a high quality replacement for Neuer, who will not play again in the 2022/23 season. It appears that this replacement might just be Croatian World Cup hero and penalty save maestro Dominik Livaković.

According to Florian Plettenberg, talks between Bayern and the Dinamo Zagreb keeper have recently started:

BFW analysis

Livakovic has been one of the key players in Croatia’s run to the World Cup semi-finals — however, at 27 and never having played outside Croatia, this transfer does not make too much sense from a Bayern perspective. Perhaps Livakovic is planned as a six-month stop-gap of decent quality and will be sold on in the summer. Or perhaps he’s planned as Bayern’s No. 2 of the future.

Ultimately, Bayern require an immediate Neuer replacement because it is possible that Sven Ulriech might not be up to the task of being Bayern’s main keeper for an extended period of time. If Alexander Nubel is unavailable to return, Livakovic could be the perfect solution for the Bavarians — and who knows? If he is able to raise his level of play to his current World Cup levels, maybe he could even become Bayern’s starting keeper in the future.

