Report: Bayern Munich turn to a literal giant U-19 keeper as their Manuel Neuer replacement

Didn’t realize Bayern recruited keepers from the Attack on Titan universe.

By Ineednoname
Hertha BSC v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Wait a second, he’s HOW tall? According to a report by Bild, Bayern Munich will take U-19 keeper Tom Ritzy Hulsmann to the training camp in Qatar with the rest of the team. After the season-ending injury to Manuel Neuer last Friday, the club is currently scrambling to find a proper replacement before the Champions League tie versus PSG in February. While the names of Alexander Nubel and Dominik Livakovic have been discussed, could an internal option be the answer?

Here’s what we know about Hulsmann — at just 18, he’s already over two meters tall, which would make him the tallest player in the first team if he were to join. In addition, he’s apparently caught the eye of Julian Nagelsmann and is rated very highly within the club.

Getty didn’t have any pictures of him, but @iMiaSanMia has us covered. If not for them, I would’ve just used a picture of a giraffe and called it a day.

While Bayern will doubtless continue pursuing other options in the winter as Neuer slowly recovers, it’s always exciting when a new youth prospect is given a chance to make an impression. Who knows, maybe it’ll work out. Couldn’t hurt to try.

