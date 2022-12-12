Bayern Munich Frauen player Linda Dallmann signs contract extension until 2026

Bayern Munich Frauen have officially tied down Linda Dallmann who signed a contract extension until 2026 per Bayern’s official website; Dallmann is excited to continue her journey with the Bavarians. “The last three years have clearly shown me what I enjoy and where I still want to go,” Dallmann said. “I still have a lot planned and as FC Bayern we haven’t reached our goal yet.”

The 28-year-old sees herself as the creative person on the team and as a team player, which she says is the reason why she fits in. “I think I’m the creative mind who brings the game idea and the wit to the game. I see myself as a team player and family man. That’s why I think I fit in very well with FC Bayern,” said Dallmann.

So far this season, Dallmann has tallied 11 goals and five assists in 15 games, which is one goal contribution per game! Bianca Rech, sporting director of Bayern’s Frauen team, is delighted with the 1994-born’s development. “Linda is an absolutely creative mind, she always has incredibly good ideas on the pitch and is also very dangerous in goals,” Rech said. “Alexander Straus gives her the freedom she needs, uses her variably and Linda clearly enjoys that.

“For us, the question did not arise as to whether we wanted to extend with Linda or not. Especially in the current season, Linda has shown what she’s made of. She’s having an incredibly strong season and is an important factor in the team,” Rech finished.