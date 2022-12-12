Alexander Nübel’s agent says he’s heard nothing from Bayern Munich

The agent for Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel, Stefan Backs, says that neither he nor his client has heard anything from the Bavarians yet about a potential return to the club for the Rückrunde.

“I can’t answer this question at the moment because I haven’t had any contact with Bayern and Alex hasn’t heard anything from Munich either,” Backs told DPA (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), “It’s not an easy situation for the club because they have to change their thoughts completely. You need calm for that. That may be there reason nobody has contacted us yet. Alex signed a contract with Bayern to play there at some point. However, conditions must be met for that to happen. Therefore, before taking such a step, we would first have to discuss with the people in charge at Bayern. Alex needs maximum backing.”

Conditions must be met? It sounds like Nübel’s camp understands its leverage here. It also, however, sounds like Nübel might be done thinking about a future with Bayern Munich. If AS Monaco agrees to send him back and Nübel makes it difficult for the move to happen, it would seem like he might have already made up his mind about where he would like to spend his future (Hint: Not with Bayern Munich).