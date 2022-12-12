Does Alexander Nübel not want his Bayern Munich opportunity?

Bayern Munich finally have a spot, however temporary, available for their keeper-in-waiting, Alexander Nübel. First-choice keeper Manuel Neuer’s untimely injury leaves the club scrambling for reinforcements...and complicating matters is the fact that there would need to be negotiations with AS Monaco to secure Nübel’s return from loan. But does the loanee even want the chance?

Curiously, the signals coming out now point to ‘doubtful.’ A report from kicker emphasizes Nübel’s numerous grievances over his time under a Bayern contract to date:

In addition to convincing Monaco, Bayern also need to convince Alex Nübel to come back. Nübel feels 'ignored' by goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic, with whom he barely had contact during his time in Munich and who never contacted him while on loan in Monaco [@kicker] pic.twitter.com/slbcm6qVEA — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 11, 2022

Tapalovic has been connected to Neuer as his long-time goalkeeping coach, and kicker’s report further pronounces that Nübel considers working with him “inconceivable” — a real wrench to any designs Bayern may have of bringing Nübel back to Bavaria.

Additionally, it seems that Nübel’s camp would like to make known that the player has numerous other interested parties, including from England, and so a brief stint would be of little interest:

Nübel wants clear guarantees from the club. He doesn't want to come back just as an emergency solution while Manuel Neuer is injured. Nübel has three enquiries from the Premier League and one from the Bundesliga [@kicker] pic.twitter.com/GTgE76ZPR8 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 11, 2022

AS Monaco currently sit sixth in France’s Ligue 1, while Bayern have lofty Champions League ambitions. Half a season as Bayern’s starter may clarify his future in Bavaria as well as serve as a better stage to audition for other clubs — but it’s sounding a lot like this relationship has already been damaged beyond repair.

Meanwhile, Nübel’s enthusiasm — or lack thereof — at jumping at this opportunity to prove himself on the biggest stage may be answering Bayern’s own questions about whether they can consider him a future No. 1 still. Sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić’s reported ambitions to extend the younger keeper beyond 2025 may be getting a necessary reality check.