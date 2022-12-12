Strictly coincidence: Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn was not on a scouting mission at the World Cup

When observers saw Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn at the Croatia vs. Brazil match at the World Cup in Qatar, some started immediately connect the dots to a potential scouting mission on Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livaković.

When it was revealed that Manuel Neuer has broken his leg on Friday as well, some immediately sprinted for their tinfoil hats and a conspiracy was on! Alas, Kahn says his trip to Qatar had nothing to do with scouting anyone (per kicker):

Oliver Kahn was at the Brazil x Croatia game on Friday as it coincided with his visit to Doha for a meeting of the ECA. It wasn’t a planned visit to watch Dominik Livaković or any particular player.

When pressed about what would happen with a now vacant starting goalkeeper role, Kahn did not give any hints on what might be next, but did say the club has faith in Sven Ulreich.

“Of course we’ll think about it calmly,” Kahn told kicker as he also indicated that he has “big trust” in Ulreich.