 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Scheduling Update This week's edition of our podcast is running a little late, stay tuned for it around Monday evening ET! In the meantime, you can check out last week's ep if you missed it! (LINK)

Filed under:

Strictly coincidence: Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn was not on a scouting mission at the World Cup

“Business, always business” — The Greek, The Wire.

By CSmith1919
/ new
Seattle Seahawks&nbsp;v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

When observers saw Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn at the Croatia vs. Brazil match at the World Cup in Qatar, some started immediately connect the dots to a potential scouting mission on Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livaković.

When it was revealed that Manuel Neuer has broken his leg on Friday as well, some immediately sprinted for their tinfoil hats and a conspiracy was on! Alas, Kahn says his trip to Qatar had nothing to do with scouting anyone (per kicker):

Oliver Kahn was at the Brazil x Croatia game on Friday as it coincided with his visit to Doha for a meeting of the ECA. It wasn’t a planned visit to watch Dominik Livaković or any particular player.

When pressed about what would happen with a now vacant starting goalkeeper role, Kahn did not give any hints on what might be next, but did say the club has faith in Sven Ulreich.

“Of course we’ll think about it calmly,” Kahn told kicker as he also indicated that he has “big trust” in Ulreich.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works