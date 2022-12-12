World Cup star Josip Gvardiol to stay at RB Leipzig...for now

According to football journalist Florian Plettenberg, Josko Gvardiol is set to stay at RB Leipzig beyond 2023. This was in response to earlier reports linking Gvardiol to Bayern Munich, after Gvardiol’s outstanding performances in the World Cup for Croatia attracted the attention of nearly every football fan in the world.

But Plettenberg immediately rubbished these reports, stating that there has been “no contact” and that there is “no meeting scheduled” between Bayern and Leipzig over Gvardiol. Additionally, Gvardiol’s recent contract extension, signed only a few months ago, is said to contain no release clause. That means that Gvardiol is under contract with RB Leipzig until 2027 and it will take a couple of years for RB Leipzig to feel the heat of the contract situation. Therefore, Gvardiol is set to stay at RB Leipzig past 2023. It seems that RB Leipzig fans shareholders will be able to enjoy watching Gvardiol play at their club for a while yet.

Plettenberg says that, in the meantime, Bayern is “focused on other things right now”. However cryptic that is, one thing seems clear. Despite Lucas Hernandez’s ACL injury and Benjamin Pavard’s looming contract issues, Bayern does not seem too worried about the center back position.